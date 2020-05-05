TBWA collaborates with CRY for Covid-19 relief efforts

04 May,2020

By A Correspondent

As the lockdown continues and India battles with its biggest healthcare crisis, life has come to a standstill for thousands of economically disadvantaged families and their children. TBWA\India confronted this problem in a webinar by teaching the Art of Conscious Disruption, the philosophy behind all its creative work.

An online session titled ‘Disruption and the art of seeing differently’ was hosted by CRY and conducted by Parixit Bhattacharya, Managing Partner – Creative of TBWA\India and Krishnan Subramanian, its Chief Strategy Officer.

Commenting on the initiative, Bhattacharya said: “While it seems like our hands are tied and donation drives start to lose steam, it is crucial to figure out an equal exchange. Something that will add value to individuals while making them want to donate to the cause of Covid relief.”

Added Subramanian: “At the core of this initiative was our desire to give netizens the tools to create something good for people and society, while supporting CRY’s Covid Relief measures which attempts to help 1.76 lakh households and children by providing them with ration and health kits.”

Said Puja Marwaha, CEO of CRY: “Solutions to stubborn problems, like child marriage and school dropout, need simple yet disruptive ideas. We are deeply grateful to TBWA India for this session which doubled up as a fund raiser for CRY and we found the session immensely helpful not just from an advertising lens but also for social workers, teachers, parents and children themselves.”