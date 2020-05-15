Tata Tea Jaago Re partners with HelpAge India

15 May,2020

By A Correspondent

In the wake of the Covid-19 situation and extended lockdown period in the country, Tata Tea has unveiled a social initiative titled Iss baar #BadonKeLiye #JaagoRe

Taking this initiative forward, the tea-maker has now partnered with HelpAge India, a leading charity in India working for the elderly, to continue to make a meaningful and genuine change in the lives of elders. With this association, the duo will work towards providing on-ground help to elderly in different states of India during this crisis.

Commenting on the association, Sushant Dash, President, Beverages– India & Middle East, Tata Consumer Products, said: “In these troubled times, it is our simple yet genuine endeavour to contribute towards making a meaningful change and to lend our sincere support to the senior citizens in the country. To help us in our efforts towards the same, we are pleased to get into a partnership with HelpAge India, who have been serving the elderly cause for 4 decades. Together with this association we encourage everybody to also join the initiative and help us in supporting our elders during this crisis.”

Added Mathew Cherian, CEO , Helpage India: “Helpage India has been working with and for the disadvantaged elderly, serving their needs in a holistic manner, enabling them to live active dignified and healthier lives. During the Covid-19 pandemic, it is all the more important for us to step up and help one of the most vulnerable sections – the senior citizens. We are happy to be associated with Tata consumer products for the Iss Baar #Badonkeliye #Jaagore cause of helping the elderly in every possible way we can.”