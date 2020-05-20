Tata Tea Chakra Gold launches #OruTeaSollunga campaign in TN

20 May,2020

By A Correspondent

In an attempt to ease the financial situation of tea shop owners, Tata Tea Chakra Gold, a popular tea brand in Tamil Nadu, has taken a step forward to launch a campaign #OruTeaSollunga. The initiative spreads awareness calls for people to digitally donate payment equivalent for a cup of tea. On its part, Tata Tea Chakra Gold is donating payments for more than two lakhs cups of tea to add to the contribution from patrons to select tea shops in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking about the initiative, Puneet Das, Vice President – Marketing, Beverages India, Tata Consumer Products, said: “Tamil Nadu’s Tea Kadais are a favuorite destination for most people for a tasty and refreshing cup of tea. The extended lockdown has brought distressing times for the livelihoods of many in this sector. Tata tea Chakra Gold has been one of Tamil Nadu’s popular tea brands and apart from being enjoyed across many households, it has many hot tea shop customers as well. The initiative #OruTeaSollunga by the Tata Tea Chakra Gold, is aimed at giving the people of Tamil Nadu an opportunity to help the tea shop Anna in these difficult times. People can pay a nominal sum of Rs 10, (equivalent to paying for a cost of a cup of tea), through their digital wallet from wherever they are, and the amount collected will be sent as donation for the cause of these tea shop workers. As part of this initiative Tata Tea Chakra Gold is donating payments for more than two lakhs cups of tea, each cup worth Rs 10. We urge everybody to join us in this cause and help make a genuine difference towards the lives of tea shop Anna.