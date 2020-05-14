Taranjeet Singh appointed MD for SE Asia & India at Criteo

14 May,2020

By A Correspondent

It’s now official. Criteo has announced the appointment of Taranjeet Singh as Managing Director, Southeast Asia (SEA) and India, to lead the market for the company. Singh will steer Criteo’s business strategy for the region, driving continued growth and building on the company’s current portfolio of customers which include Love, Bonito, Shopback, K&K Fashion, Tugo.vn, Tata CLIQ, and Nykaa. Singh was until recently with Zee5.

Starting in New Delhi, Singh will oversee Criteo’s operations in SEA and India. He will work closely with the company’s regional leadership to strengthen Criteo’s current advertiser and partner relationships and spearhead new business development.

Said Kenneth Pao, Executive Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Criteo: “Taranjeet brings a rich experience of more than 17 years of leadership experience within the media and technology industry in Asia Pacific. This pandemic has transformed many businesses. It has caused brands big and small to quickly pivot their marketing strategies to adapt to this new normal and social distancing economy. We are fortunate to be able to add Taranjeet to our leadership bench as we help our customers and partners provide as much value to their customers as possible during this time. We are also excited to have him on board to help propel the company’s vision to power marketers globally with trusted and impactful advertising.”

Added Singh: “Online commerce is now the lifeblood for consumers. Online retail sales in SEA are experiencing a higher uplift in 2020 compared to last year, with peak sales growth of 141 per cent seen the week of 23 March. According to a consumer survey conducted by Criteo, the India report shows that half of consumers say they’ll purchase more online because of Covid-19 especially the millennials. The need for the internet is more pronounced than ever during this period. As brands adapt their marketing strategies to meet the current online demand, they need to continue to be customer-centric and focus on providing solutions for consumer concerns and pain points.”