Sony Sports brings 3 UFC LIVE events to India

08 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is set to return to broadcasting live UFC events this weekend with UFC 249. The event will take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Florida and will be aired live in the Indian subcontinent on May 10, 2020 on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 channels from 7.30 am IST. This will be followed by two more UFC LIVE events, UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira on May 14, 2020 and UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris on May 17, 2020.

Said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India: “We are very excited to have UFC return to our broadcast with UFC 249 going out LIVE to fans all across India. Avid sports fans have been waiting for resumption of live sporting action and UFC 249 going live along with the upcoming fights events is great news for our viewers.”