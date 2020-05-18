Sony Sab launches ‘Kuch Smiles Ho Jayein…with Alia’

18 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Leading Hindi GEC Sony Sab will kick off a new short format show from today (May 18) called Kuch Smiles Ho Jayein…with Alia, to be hosted by Anusha Mishra and Balraj Syal. It is shot entirely from home.

Notes a communique: “The format of the show will see popular Sony Sab actors showcasing their talents on air which audiences that have never been seen before. For instance, ‘Maddam Mallik’ aka Gulki Joshi singing the tunes of Muqabala to Siddharth Nigam showing off his killer dance moves. Kuch Smiles Ho Jayein…with Alia promises to be a perfect stress buster for the viewers as they will get to witness their beloved characters facing some exciting challenges thrown at them while also revealing their hidden talents.”