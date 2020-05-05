Sony Pictures launches ‘The Blue Revolution’ to celebrate 1985 win

04 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has announced a 12-part series titled ‘The Blue Revolution’. The series revisits India’s landmark victory in the 1985 B&H World Championship of Cricket which was the first major tournament India won in coloured clothing and established its dominance in cricket across the globe.

The series launches on May 4 and will be aired exclusively on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India: “The Blue Revolution covers one of the most iconic moments in our sporting history and commemorates the era where India established its supremacy in the world of Cricket. At that time our World Cup winning team had seen a dip in form, however, they answered all their critics as champions do – by winning the 1985 B&H World Championship of Cricket. The celebrations that ensued with Ravi Shastri and the team in the car as well as on the ground are iconic visuals of our rich cricketing heritage and we’re bringing back these memorable games for the Indian cricket fan.”

As a part of the build-up to the marquee episodes and matches, SPSN has organised a series of live interactive chat sessions with some of the Indian cricket legends and heroes of the unbeaten class of ’85 – Ravi Shastri, Roger Binny, Madan Lal and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. The sessions will be hosted by Rajdeep Sardesai and Joy Bhattacharya, and sports enthusiasts can watch them in conversation live at @SonySportsIndia, the official Facebook page of Sony Pictures Sports Network.