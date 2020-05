#SliceKiPeti Makes Aam ka Mausam Khaas

29 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Mango drink Slice has launched a influencer-led campaign to give a fun twist to the age-old consumer behaviour of buying an ‘aam ki peti’ every summer and positioning Slice packs as #SliceKiPeti the perfect solution to satiate the mango taste craving.

Speaking on the campaign, Vineet Sharma, Director, Juices, PepsiCo India said: “The onset of summers brings with it the craving for mangoes and mango lovers across the country look forward to the season often buying and gifting “Aam ki petis” to enjoy their favourite fruit. Keeping this in mind, Slice is offering a thicker and tastier mango experience with #Slicekipeti to consumers for the perfect summer indulgence.”