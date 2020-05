Shoppers Stop launches campaign for Eid

20 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Shoppers Stop invites consumers to get #Selfieidi ready. In the new campaign, the brand encourages customers to get dressed up and celebrate the festival safely indoors.

Notes a communique: “The mandated lockdown should not curb the spirit of the festival and the celebrations should not stop! Customers can get all dressed up and show the world how best they are celebrating the festival at home. Post a picture of your Eid celebrations, tag Shoppers Stop and use #Selfieidi to win discounts and E-Vouchers!”