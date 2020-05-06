Shemaroo TV launches with simulcast on Facebook

Shemaroo Entertainment has aired content of its flagship Hindi GEC, Shemaroo TV on Facebook. The service was officially launched on May 1, 2020 at 6am and the viewers can watch it live on Facebook.

Commenting on the launch, Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited said: “Shemaroo Entertainment is known to experiment and create new records in the media and entertainment space. With this unique and industry first initiative, where our viewers will see Shemaroo TV live on Facebook, we hope to reach out to a new & wide set of audience and offer content that they would like to watch and enjoy in their free time.”

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, remarked: “We are excited to see Shemaroo Entertainment launch its Hindi GEC Channel Shemaroo TV on Facebook. Simulcast of their shows on Facebook in inaugural week, will not only bring back the magic of popular TV shows for people across India, but is also a unique way to expand visibility of their programming, at a time when lockdown and social distancing because of COVID 19, has led people to tune into more TV and social media.”