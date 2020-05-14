SECCPL highlights self-employment opportunities with #SaiKaPartner

14 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Sai Estate Consultants Chembur Pvt. Ltd. (SECCPL), a leading real estate consultancy firm from Mumbai, has introduced #SaiKaPartner ad campaign that attempts to connect the real estate ecosystem virtually to encourage consumers to upskill and be self-employed.

Speaking about the campaign, Amit B Wadhwani, Managing Director, SECCPL, said: “Keeping in mind this trying time, we wanted to introduce something that will help the consumer to secure their future. We believe many aspiring entrepreneurs would be open to take up the vanilla broking business model to the next level. By offering an opportunity to earn more and get trained by our experts, the idea is to empower them and make them self-employed with just a click of a button. While initially we are targeting Mumbai and Gujarat, however, anyone with a mobile phone can pay and avail of membership across India.”