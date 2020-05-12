SBI Life’s #MummyKahanHain salutes mothers

12 May,2020

By A Correspondent

SBI Life’s Mother’s Day film focused on mothers serving communities in face of the pandemic. Conceptualised by SBI Life and executed by WatConsult, the film featured four frontline mother protagonists namely Minal Dakhave Bhosale (Virologist), Neelam Ingale (Pilot), Shanmuga Priya T (Banker) and Shalini (Doctor). Encapsulating the rigorous routine that these ‘frontline warriors’ go through every day, by presenting a slice of life of these four strong mothers who continue to make India proud with their fortitude, persistently working behind the scenes to help the ones in distress amid the pandemic.

Said Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand & Corporate Communications, SBI Life Insurance: “There is nothing as powerful as mothers love, the exemplary courage displayed by mothers working in essential services on the frontlines of this battle against Covid-19 is praiseworthy. We recognise the need to acknowledge the honorable roles played by mothers and the impact they have in our lives and on the world. #MummyKahanHain is our humble heartfelt tribute to all the mothers who are untiringly working towards protecting the distressed, while risking their own lives and staying away from loved ones. We hope that the real life real stories of our frontline warriors will inspire the larger communities to recognize the silent sacrifices done by mothers and generate for them the much deserved appreciation from all sections of the society.”

Added Heeru Dingra, CEO, WatConsult: “On the occasion of Mother’s Day, we wanted to salute and thank the mothers who are at the forefront, compassionately standing for the entire nation, in this battle to fight against Covid-19. Serving in the best of their capacities as doctors, police, pilots or more, they are selflessly and relentlessly working day and night to fight the ravages of this pandemic. Though the digital video showcases stories of just a few of these heroes, but this step is in reverence to each one of them out there struggling to combat the global crisis, setting another brave example.”