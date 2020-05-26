SBI General Insurance awards mandate to Rediff

26 May,2020

By A Correspondent

SBI General Insurance has assigned its creative duties to Rediffusion.

Said Shefali Khalsa, Head- Brand, Corporate Communication & Website Sales, SBI General Insurance: “The brand affinity for SBI General is high amongst Indians. Completing a decade of operations in the industry, we believe it is the right time to re-focus on the brand identity and align with our digital focused infrastructure & outlook. Basis a defined brief, backed by detailed research, Rediffusion came up with a beautiful concept that resonated with our brand and was the best, of a good lot of pitch presentations. We are glad to have such an expert team onboard, backed by strong leadership, to manage this brand exercise from planning to execution.”

Added Navonil Chatterjee, Joint President & Chief Strategy Officer, Rediffusion Brand Solutions on the appointment: “Winning SBI General Insurance is a triple treat for us! Firstly, General Insurance is a severely under-penetrated category in India, which makes it a planner’s delight. The barriers to adoption are many and it is something that is sold and not bought. Eventually when one buys, it is still a grudge purchase. It’s perceived as a waste of hard-earned money that is going to go needlessly down the drain, because nothing bad will ever happen to me and my valuable things! We not only have the challenging task of building the brand, but also the formidable onus of growing the category.

And this is what Rahul Jauhari, Joint President & Chief Creative Officer, Rediffusion Brand Solutions said on the appointment: “”SBI General Insurance combines the maturity and wisdom of SBI with the agility and energy of a young industry player. Their passion is infectious and we look forward to working with them in this exciting space.”