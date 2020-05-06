SBI Card urges millennials to stay positive and shop

06 May,2020

By A Correspondent

SBI Card has announced the launch of its new brand campaign ‘Ghar mein Khushiyaan’ that inspires people to stay positive by finding new joy at home and creating cherished memories with loved ones, as they remain homebound in these trying times.

Said Hardayal Prasad, MD & CEO, SBI Card: “We have come out with a new brand campaign to inspire and motivate our customers to remain upbeat and keep spreading joy, as we live through these exceptional circumstances. Through the campaign, we encourage people to pursue the desires or activities they always longed for, but which remained as just one more number on the wish list owing to hectic lifestyle. Now, we urge our customers to find new joy and happiness in what they already own and to create special moments with loved ones in the safety of their homes.”

Focused primarily on millennials and also catering to a wider age group of 22-50 years, the campaign went live from April 30, 2020 with a multimedia approach. It will leverage media channels including TV and digital.