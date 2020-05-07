Savlon Swasth India Mission presents the ‘Chain of Protection’

07 May,2020

On occasion of World Hand Hygiene Day, Savlon Swasth India Mission reiterates the critical role of hand hygiene in infection prevention with its ‘Chain of Protection’ initiative.

In a fun and interactive social outreach, the initiative urges everyone to adhere to a hand hygiene routine to help build a chain of protection. Savlon Swasth India Mission’s ‘Chain of Protection’ is a community-driven inclusive approach towards encouraging good hand hygiene practices and help break the chain of infection.

Fritz Gonsalves, Group Creative Director and Jayesh Raut, Senior Creative Director at Ogilvy India, said, “Savlon Swasth India has always been about inculcating good hand hygiene habits. Right now, the most important thing to do is to make sure everyone around us including ourselves maintain good hand hygiene. As it is for the collective good of everyone. So, for World Hand Hyginee Day, that’s exactly what we did – Remind everyone that we are in this together and that together we can defeat the chain of infection.”