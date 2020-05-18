Sandeep Gupta to head Shemaroo’s broadcast biz

18 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Last week, Shemaroo Entertainment announced the appointment of Sandeep Gupta as COO – Broadcasting Business. This announcement comes at a time as the company announced its strategic entry into broadcast business with two channel launches – Hindi GEC Shemaroo TV and Marathi movie channel “Shemaroo MarathiBana”, launch. With this move, Shemaroo will consolidate its entire broadcast offerings under Gupta.

Subhash Somani, Deputy Vice President, who has spearheaded Shemaroo DTH VAS will now take additional charge of Shemaroo TV. Somani will oversee the entire business for Shemaroo TV – Content Production & Planning and Channel Distribution among others. Meanwhile, Vivek Koka, Assistant Vice President, who heads the Bollywood category, will now be given additional responsibility of leading the Marathi Movie channel ‘Shemaroo MarathiBana’

In addition, Rakesh Jain, Programming Head, will be responsible for the programming and creative development of the Hindi GEC, Shemaroo TV and will work closely with the team to strengthen the channel’s position. Also, Yojana Bahalkar Bhave, Deputy General Manager, will lead programming for Marathi movie channel, Shemaroo MarathiBana.

Commenting on strengthening of the leadership team, Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment said: “Shemaroo’s DNA has been to constantly evolve with the changing times and pre-empt market shifts and adopt unconventional approaches for an accelerated growth. Our endeavor has always been to build a future ready organisation with distinct capabilities and a distinctive culture with an emphasis on developing internal talent. This new structure will power us as we enter our next growth phase. Sandeep is one of those rare leaders in our industry who possess a sharp business acumen coupled with great insights on the pulse of the audiences. I am confident that he will be able to take our television offerings to greater heights as he leverages his experience of successfully building large scale television businesses.”

Added Gupta on his appointment: “Shemaroo is an established and homegrown name in the entertainment industry, entertaining consumers from the last 57 years. The company is constantly experimenting and tapping into many new businesses, and has always disrupted the archaic norms. It’s an exciting time to be a part of such a dynamic team at Shemaroo, while embracing the culture and bringing the best to the vision and leadership. I look forward to working with the teams here, and make significant contribution by making the category a household name.”