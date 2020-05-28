Sagnik Ghosh joins Liqvd Asia as Managing Partner

28 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Digital marketing agency Liqvd Asia has taken a quantum leap and announced seasoned marketer and business head Sagnik Ghosh as its Managing Partner. Ghosh will be based out of the company’s Mumbai office and will help build the communication across verticals like Media Planning & Buying, Performance Marketing, Brand Strategy, Online Listening & Reputation Management, Creative, Social Media and Content marketing solution. Having spend over two decades in the business, Ghosh has worked recently with Star India and was earlier with Axis Bank, Grey Worldwide, TBWA India and HSBC.

Said Arnab Mitra, Managing Director, Liqvd Asia, on the appointment: “Sagnik and I are friends first and may be then everything else. Like we are partners now! I am extremely elated to have Sagnik on board and therefore get to work on the next phase of growth for Liqvd Asia. His illustrious career does little justice to his capability and together we want to focus on building an all service marketing agency of the future. I wish him all the very best and look forward to it”.

On his new appointment, Ghosh added: “I am happy to join the ever-growing team at Liqvd Asia and partner Arnab to help grow the agency. I love working across categories and brands & this gives me an opportunity to do so. At Liqvd, we want to bolster our position as an ideas company for the digital world and I will be working towards this mandate.”