RIP, Veerendra Kumar. MD, Mathrubhumi & MP

MP Veerendra Kumar or Veeran uncle as I knew him was a coffee planter who morphed into a brilliant media mind.

His amazing foresight and his penchant for success led him to make sweeping changes to the Mathrubhumi and it grew from strength to strength in the Kerala market.

While I may not have interacted with him professionally, we knew him very well and his ability relate to different wavelength and personalties was his hallmark.

Veeran uncle had an amazing sense of humour, loved life and lived well. Interestingly,

he was one of the early media owners who brought in professionals into the company who

helped transform it during the early years.

His business acumen and tenacity was more than established through their healthy financials

year on year.

Am sure his son and the media whiz Shreyams gained immense strength from his fathers

mentorship. His work today bears testimony to the ideology and process that Veeran uncle

brought to the company.

My family joins me in praying his everlasting peace. My heartfelt condolences to his entire family at this time. May God give them strength to bear this colossal loss.

We will miss you, Veeran uncle. Rest well in the better world.