Red Label highlights need for benevolence in campaign

15 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Brooke Bond Red Label has launched its latest ad film emphasising on the importance of compassion during these difficult times. The campaign attempts to shatter the stigma through a simple message: being told to stay alone is not the same as being left alone.

Said Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India, on the campaign: “Social distancing is the need of the hour but the paranoia in people makes them act in an extreme fashion. This often leads to ostracism of the person suffering from Covid-19. Not only does she or he have to deal with the illness but also the stigma and rejection. Brooke Bond Red Label believes that togetherness can prevail at all times. Yes. You can be physically distant and find a way to care for someone. With this in mind, Chinmay and Akshay wrote the story. Credit to them and the director Buddy, for producing it so beautifully.”

Added Shiva Krishnamurthy, Vice President – Tea & Foods, HUL: “We can be socially connected even while we are physically distant’ is the message that Brooke Bond Red Label would like to convey through this new film. Brooke Bond Red Label’s purpose is to make India more inclusive. We strongly believe that a tasty cup of tea can help overcome prejudices that come in the way of bringing people together. Set in today’s times, this film is yet another execution of our long running Swad Apnepan Ka campaign.”