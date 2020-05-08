Pratap Bose steps down at Social Street

08 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Advertising industry veteran and former President of The Advertising Club, Pratap Bose, has stepped down from his position of Chairman and Founding Partner. Bose confirmed the development to MxMIndia.

Bose had set up The Social Street with much fanfare in June 2015 after a not-too-pleasant exit from DDB Mudra. He steered the company in his inimitable, aggressive style and saw the agency bag top honours at the Abby Awards at Goafest 2018.

Details awaited