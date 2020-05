PivotRoots bags digital mandate for govt’s ‘Study in India’

28 May,2020

By A Correspondent

PivotRoots, a full service independent digital agency, has bagged the digital media mandate for EdCIL’s ‘Study in India’ initiative. ‘Study in India’ is managed by EdCIL as mandated by Ministry of Human Resource Development and aims to make India a preferred destination for higher education among foreign students.

Commenting on the win, Shibu Shivanandan, Founder and Managing Director, PivotRoots, said: “We are proud and excited to partner with EdCIL, in their endeavour to strengthen India’s position as a global education hub. We look forward to work very closely with the team on integrated solutioning through data & technology, to connect with students across markets and build preference to study in India. It is indeed a proud moment for the entire team to get to work on such initiatives.”