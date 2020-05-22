Philips Avent & Carat India pay tribute to ‘Mothers’

22 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Philips Avent, in association with Carat, the media agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India, has launched its latest digital campaign, #ToughTimesTougherMoms.

Said Gulbahar Taurani, Vice President, Philips Personal Health, Indian Subcontinent: “Mothers make life better for all of us, everyday. We at Philips Avent wanted to celebrate this spirit of motherhood that has shone brighter than even before during the COVID lockdown and so we created this short film as a token of our gratitude. The beauty of this whole campaign is in its authenticity – the film cast are real mothers living everyday moments at their homes. Entirely self-shot, this film is our way of saying thank you to all the mothers who make life better for us, everyday.”

Added Rajni Menon, CEO, Carat India: “The one-of-a-kind film captures unsung heroes of these times – the ‘Moms’. It is a slice-of-life of how mothers have been keeping their families secure and happy in such times. Indeed, moms are the true warriors. Hence, there was no better way to thank them than by capturing real moms in daily life.”