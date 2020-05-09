Parle reinventing Kismi logo to signify social distancing

08 May,2020

By A Correspondent

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Parle Products has rolled out a change in the ‘kissing couple’ logo digitally for its brand Kismi toffee. The change in logo denotes the message of social distancing during pandemic crisis.

Said Krishnarao Buddha, Senior Category Head at Parle Products: “We tweaked the iconic logo on social media platforms to remind our customers and employees that everyone should be doing their part to help stop the spread of coronavirus by practicing social distancing We, at Parle Products take safety measures seriously and are proud to have initiated the digital campaign. In order to keep serving our customers with essential commodities in this crisis, we have implemented enhanced safety measures. While adhering to social distancing, we have shared various guidelines where our brave workers follow contactless operation procedures, sanitation, maintaining hygiene and ensuring workers always wear masks and gloves at all times.”