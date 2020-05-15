Parachute’s #ChampiBeats garners great traction on TikTok

15 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Marico Limited’s hair-nourishment brand, Parachute Advansed, has launched #ChampiBeats, a campaign to encourage consumers to use the lockdown time to bond with their loved ones over a musical champi. Roping in TV celebrities and influencers, the brand ran the campaign on TikTok, garnering a massive 10 billion views in the first six days alone.

Speaking about this campaign, Koshy George, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited said: “Parachute Advansed is a brand that stands for care and nurturance, and shares an extremely strong connect with its consumers. During the on-going lockdown, we felt that the brand can help people make the most of their togetherness, while also helping them deal with the stress of the situation. We launched Parachute Advansed #ChampiBeats on TikTok to turn the ‘champi’ from a mere oiling ritual to a fun and memorable shared experience with loved ones. In collaboration with celebrated stars, we wish to connect with our consumers in a unique and playful way, while staying true to the core value of the brand which is providing superior nourishment.”

Added Venkatagiri Rao, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R India & South East Asia: “When you have a unique platform like TikTok, you want to stay true to its nature, rather than treat it as a surrogate platform for airing a commercial message. And #ChampiBeats succeeds in co-opting the language of TikTok seamlessly. It is a digital solution that takes an ancient ritual like the champi and completely reinvents it for the TikTok generation. Creating memorable ‘connected experiences’ and connected brands is what we do at VMLY&R, and this is a very good example of that approach.”