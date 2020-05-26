Pampers’s ad airs mother’s wish for her newborn

26 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Diapers major Pampers has released an adfilm titled #WelcomeToTheWorld newborns.

Said Abhishek Desai, Category Leader, Baby Care, P&G Indian subcontinent: “Pampers has been a confidence-boosting, spirit-lifting ally for parents. The idea for this film came from a conversation with a new mother. We are living in uncertain times, and one would think that bringing a child into the world can make a new mom anxious. But, she said holding her baby for the first time filled her with hope and positivity. This is the sentiment that formed the base for this film- and it’s so true! Even though we are living through an unpredictable time, we see people coming together like never before. Pampers #WelcomeToTheWorld highlights a message we feel is important – a message of hope. We hope that this film encourages new moms to re-imagine the world as they welcome their bundle of joy – filled with hope and love.”

Added Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer – Leo Burnett, South Asia, and Managing Director – India: “Bringing a child into the world in these uncertain times would fill a new mother with fear and anxiety. But, a candid conversation surprised me with the insight that holding a baby for the first time also fills a mom with hope and a deep sense of positivity. And if you think about it, doesn’t it make perfect sense? After all, a baby is a little bundle of hope, potential and love. If you look around with that lens, you see so much good. You see how the world has come together to fight this. You see how people have started to reach out to each other, to help each other in ways that we haven’t seen in a long time. That’s a powerful insight and so we wanted to tell the story through the lens of a new mom.”