Orienta Cine Advertising executes lift branding for ITC Engage

06 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Orienta Cine Advertising ideated and executed an innovative lift branding campaign for the brand ITC Engage On 2-in1 pocket perfume across popular malls of Kolkata.

The lift branding bears the product image of two-in-one pocket perfume on the two gates of the lifts (inside and outside lift gates) are placed in such a way that it presents a two different perfumes in a single pack, when the lift door opens at each floor of the malls.

Said Ketan B Lakhani, Director, Orienta Cine Advertising: “Innovative ideas and flawless execution is what we always aim to deliver to our clients.”