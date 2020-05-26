Ogilvy Mumbai creates campaign for Asian Paints

26 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Ogilvy Mumbai has devised a campaign for Asian Paints targeting painters and their families on ‘safe painting’.

Said Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited: “Communitarianism is mirrored in Asian Paints’ beliefs and practices. Caring about the well-being of our stakeholders has always been the utmost priority. We understand the current threat of infection is a serious cause of concern for our painters, their families and our consumers, hence we devised the Safe Painting Service to safeguard their needs. This digital campaign echoes our priority and apprises them of the provision and safety–standards we are putting into place to ensure their well-being and safety; all this while ensuring great looking homes.”

Added Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: “We wanted to assure people of the steps we have taken to ensure that the painting process is totally safe. We started by assuring the most important person about the safe painting services – the painter’s family.”