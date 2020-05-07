Ogilvy Delhi executes ad campaign for Dabur Amla

07 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Dabur Amla Hair Oil has created a new digital campaign around building bonds with loved ones during this lockdown. The film lifts up sentiments around lockdown with a heart-warming story that helps connect with the consumers.

Said Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer Ogilvy India-North: “The lockdown has distanced the world, and people are worried. But we chose to look at it in a slightly different manner. One which is as real as this pandemic, but positive. It didn’t take us long to realise that it has finally given us something we have always longed for – a chance to spend time with our loved ones. So while the world figures out a way to get back together, we urge people to make their bond even more beautiful, by coming closer as a family and strengthening the roots. And a champi, coupled with lengthy conversations, is definitely one way to get there.”

Added Rajeev John, Senior GM Marketing, Dabur: “An age-old brand, Dabur Amla is rooted in strength. It’s a household name spanning across generations. We wanted to ensure a strong emotional connect with the consumer during these tough times. Champi-an act of love, seemed the perfect fit to reassure our consumers that Dabur Amla is as much a part of their everyday lives, even during the lock down. Instead of being more of a product story, we felt it was key to respect the current sentiment & create a simple yet endearing film.”