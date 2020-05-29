Nodwin Gaming & Airtel ink tie-up for esports

29 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Bharti Airtel and Nodwin Gaming have announced a partnership to further grow e-sports in India. The partnership has been kicked off with the launch of Airtel India Esports Tour, which is the first and largest property of its kind in this segment.

Said Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel: “At Airtel, it has always being our aspiration to support a digital India. Gaming is the next frontier of entertainment and it gives us great pleasure to announce our partnership with Nodwin to unlock the potential of E-sports in India. E-sports is taking a higher share of where our youth spend their time and we look forward to a deep partnership with Nodwin to evolve this space and support the youth in India.”

Added Akshat Rathee, Founder and MD, Nodwin Gaming: “Nodwin Gaming believes that by binding the elements of independent tournaments into a single storyline we will give rise to a new culture in the competitive world of Indian esports. The teams and players will now look up to perform throughout the year rather than focusing on few big standalone tournaments in a year.”