Nivea salutes caregiver moms on Mother’s Day

12 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Skincare major Nivea launched a digital campaign to show gratitude and thank all those moms who are frontline caregivers working 24×7 for society leaving behind their own families and kids to face new challenges every single day.

Speaking on the campaign, Sachin Killawala, Director Marketing, Nivea India said: “Nivea symbolises protection and care just like a mother’s instinct and that’s why this time we wanted to go beyond the traditional way of showering love to your own mom. This digital campaign is a celebration of all the caregiver moms who are serving us relentlessly at the cost of caring for their own children. Nivea pays tribute to all the caregiver moms are the front runners and greatest Influencers of our lives in this pandemic. We are extremely grateful as she stands by us as a pillar of support and wakes up every day to face new challenges leaving her family behind.”

Added Mark Mcdonald, Executive Vice President and Head of Creative, Digitas India: “From taking care of her family, to playing multiple roles, mothers are doing it all during the pandemic. What’s more inspiring are the mothers who extend their care beyond their home. These are mothers working in the field – countless doctors, nurses, policewomen, and other frontline caretakers and essential service providers. They’re going beyond the call of duty to heal, protect, and provide for people in these trying times. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude and this our way of paying tribute to them, and saying thank you”.