Nestle Munch & Star India celebrate ‘Crunch Ka Attitude’

22 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Nestle’s Munch brand and the Star India network have announced the launch of their #CrunchKaAttitude campaign. It will be rolled out across Star India’s network of channels as well as select digital platforms in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Nikhil Chand, Director – Foods & Confectionery, Nestlé India, said: “In the current environment, the young in the family have their own sets of doubts to overcome – like exams getting postponed, online classes, connections with friends becoming virtual and many such moments of doubts. But, in these moments of anxiety and fear of the unknown, the resourceful and resilient young Indians play their part with enthusiasm and positivity to make a difference to their families, friends and especially themselves. The video voices a sentiment of resolve of the youth of India to play their part with a positive attitude.”

Added Nitin Bawankule, Head – Ad Sales, Star and Disney India: “We are excited to collaborate with Nestlé MUNCH to roll out ‘Crunch Ka Attitude’ campaign across our network, to share the message of hope and positivity to millions of our viewers. It’s inspiring to see how the youth is boldly accepting the ‘new normal’ during these unprecedented times. Besides supporting their families with daily chores, they are also upskilling themselves to come out of the situation better and stronger.”