Nerolac brings Leo Burnett on board

19 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Nerolac Paints has added Leo Burnett to its roster of creative agencies after a multi-agency pitch. The account will be handled out of the Mumbai office.

Speaking about the announcement, Anuj Jain, Executive Director, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited said: “Nerolac as a brand has consistently evolved since its inception. Collaborating with the right partners is significant in working towards the long-term vision of the brand. As we complete a 100 years of building a rich brand legacy, we are faced with a new normal and it is imperative that we join forces with creative teams that can help deliver better value to our customers. We are confident that our newly found association with Leo Burnett will help us deliver impactful campaigns and support our commitment to build a healthy and beautiful future.”

Added Dheeraj Sinha, MD – India & Chief Strategy Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett: “Nerolac is a leading brand in its category and we are excited to partner them in their next phase of growth. Brand Nerolac has a strong legacy of 100 years, yet it is very future focused and high on innovation. There is a tremendous potential in this category to build a new narrative and we look forward to doing that. We are excited about this new journey of creating some magic together.”