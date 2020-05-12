Motul & DViO Digital unveil #MotulFitnessChallenge campaign

By A Correspondent

DViO Digital has conceptualised a campaign for Motul India. Titled #MotulFitnessChallenge, the campaign is dedicated to the mechanics who have devoted their time and energy for the company and have taken care of engines for decades.

Commenting on the campaign, Preetam Goswami, Director- Marketing and Business Development, Atlantic Lubricants & Specialties said: “The campaign was very close to our heart since we reached out to help our valued mechanics, they are our real assets. Also, we are ecstatic to join hands with DViO Digital and their incredible zeal and energy makes this campaign even more special.”

Speaking on the campaign, Sowmya Iyer, Founder and CEO of DViO Digital added: “#MotulFitnessChallenge is an innovative initiative which helped Motul India to reach out and help their mechanics. DViO Digital is committed to creating opportunities for brands beyond conventional engagements that are integrated & effective, and help clients at every step of the journey.”