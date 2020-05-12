Mother’s Recipe celebrates unconventional mothers in campaign

By A Correspondent

To celebrate motherhood, Mother’s Recipe launched a social media campaign #TasteofMothersLove. The campaign is a tribute to all mothers who have been through rough patches, joys and most importantly have been a pillar of support to those who are in desperate need for unconditional love.

The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Mother’s Recipe and Social Panga to celebrate unconventional moms and their role in the lives of children and those stuck away from home during the quarantine.

Talking about the initiative, Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mother’s Recipe – Desai Foods Pvt Ltd. said, “Our Mother’s Day initiative finds resonance and synergies with the brand ethos which aims to spread the taste of mother’s love. With this online campaign, we want to highlight the dedication and selfless love of these unsung warriors like Mrs Sundari, Sabina Soloman and many other mothers like them. We are anticipating a greater response and participation from people across all generations. We urge more and more people to come forward to extend their wholehearted support towards this noble initiative.”

Adding about the campaign, Himanshu Arora, co-founder of Social Panga, added: “Mother’s Day has always been special for Mothers Recipe as a brand and has played a vital role in talking about the importance of sharing mother’s love with those who lack it. And we intended to maintain the same brand essence this year as well with our take on the campaign. Most often we forget to talk about unconventional mother figures in our lives who make a lot of difference. With this campaign, we really want people to take a moment and celebrate these women who have spent almost their whole lives sharing unconditional love to those in need. The idea is to share the #TasteOfMothersLove through stories that touch your heart. What’s also incredible is that no one stepped out to make this film.”