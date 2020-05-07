Mother Sparsh floats #PlantAndPure digital ad campaign

07 May,2020

Mother Sparsh has launched its #PlantAndPure campaign to ascertain the probabilities and options in the segment. The two-month-long campaign was carried out in a phased manner wherein influencers from across social media boards were roped in even as platforms such as FirstCry, which is a one-stop destination for all baby needs, were utilized to garner niche perception.

Talking about the comprehensive outcome of the campaign, Mother Sparsh co-founder and Head of Brand Strategy Rishu Gandhi said: “We had strong belief on the plant powered range owing to the freshness and utility of the concept. Thanks to the overwhelming outreach of the campaign, sales of our new plant-based products in high potential category surged from 15 to 20 per cent.”