Mobile Premier League awards digital mandate to Performics India

06 May,2020

Performics India has won the digital media and analytics mandate for mobile e-sports platform Mobile Premier League (MPL). The business was won in a tightly-contested multi-agency pitch which saw participation from leading agencies. This win, notes a communique, along with other big recent wins like Cred, Udaan and the commerce mandate for ITC’s foods division, further strengthens Performics India’s Bengaluru office which was set-up in 2019.

Said Rajat Gupta, Vice-President of Marketing at MPL: “MPL has a unique product offering in the fast evolving Mobile Gaming space. And we are in a phase of rapid expansion and growth. We were looking for a partner who would appreciate the complexity and scale of our business and would accordingly customize everything for us. In Performics India we found that partner and are looking forward to doing category leading work with them.”

Added Suchit Sikaria, Managing Partner, Performics India: “We are thrilled and honoured to be appointed as MPL’s digital partner. With our expertise across Media, Tech & Analytics we are confident of helping MPL realize all its business goals. Along with running their digital media campaigns, setting up the Google Marketing Platform stack for MPL is extremely exciting for us.”