MNX celebrates Brother’s Day with campaign ‘#BroDaMan/

26 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Times Network’s film channel MNX ran a campaign on International Brother’s Day titled #BroDaMan with a curated line-up of ‘best of bro-hood’ movies and some quirky initiatives.

Said a communique: “#BroDaMan is all about kicking back and re-living the insane ‘bro-experiences’ with the mega movie line-up, the most updated bro code, undertaking a test of your brotherhood and much more with the week-long campaign starting May 24, 2020. Under this property, every day at 5pm, MNX will feature movies which are the ultimate bro-flicks like ‘Shanghai Noon’, ‘Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’, ‘Double Impact’, ‘POTC: Dead Man’s Chest’, ‘Goal’, ‘National Treasure: Book of Secrets’ and ‘Bad Boys 2’.”