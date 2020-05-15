Mirum India wins social media mandate for WileyNxt

15 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Mirum India has announced it has bagged the mandate for social media management and online query management for WileyNxt, a learning solution from John Wiley and Sons. WileyNxt has collaborated with institutions like IIM Lucknow to bridge the ‘education to job and job to job’ skill gap.

Mirum India will assist WileyNxt in developing a distinct positioning and building brand awareness in an already cluttered professional-learning market. Mirum India will be responsible for brand communication, social media management and an always-on paid media campaign. The account will be serviced from Mirum India’s Delhi office.

Commenting on this association, Jagriti Goyal, Marketing Head, WileyNxt, said: “WileyNxt is a transformative solution that’s set to build a talent pipeline for the jobs of tomorrow. In an advertising clutter generated by competing companies, the need for WileyNxt is to stand out with clear cut messaging that allows the learners to distinguish between real learning and otherwise. We were looking for a strong agency who would be able to see through the honesty and the strong credible legacy that WileyNxt originates from and do true justice to the communication developed to present the various programs launched for the end audiences. We are launching some extremely relevant Industry driven, Executive Education Programs in Analytics across domains and Dream Jobs Placement Guaranteed Solutions for technology students. Mirum came to us with a strong pitch, client case studies and an interested team that I look forward to with work as true partners in this endeavor. “

Added Sanjay Mehta, Joint CEO, Mirum India: “Digital learning will play a crucial role in building the future skilled workforce. We are excited to be associated with WileyNxt to bring their knowledge driven offering to the Indian market. We at Mirum, understand WileyNxt’s aspirations and believe in their goal to transform education and skilling for individuals and organizations alike. We have a very talented team which brings to the table, a decade of experience in building brands on digital and we look forward to creating a distinct position for WileyNxt in the minds of the consumers.”