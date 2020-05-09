Mindshare India announces key leadership changes

Mindshare has announced a major rejig of leadership roles in line with the agency’s efforts to stay adaptive, agile and innovative.

Harsh Deep Chhabra takes on the role of Senior Vice President, Mindshare Fulcrum with immediate effect. In his last five years in the company, Chhabra has played a key role in the growth of Team Fulcrum at Mindshare. He has also played a critical role in managing the strategic digital mandate.

As Mindshare re-orients its business around the pillars of “Acceleration”, “Outcomes” and a “Refreshed Neo”, there have been key changes in the leadership of its Content+ practice and Neo India as well, notes a communique.

Ajay Mehta moves to the role of Senior Vice President, Content+. In his new role, Mehta will take on national responsibilities for Entertainment & Sports (ESP), Branded Content, Music & IP Creation along with the Experiential Marketing practice. His responsibilities also include South Asia Content+ mandate for Unilever.

Nikhil Mayne has been designated Vice President, Content+. His responsibilities include developing the Social Media practice and driving the creation of Agile content that powers performance marketing. He will also drive the ESP and Branded Content practice for m/SIX India.

Samraat Kakkar, who has driven the digital practice for Mindshare North and East, will take on the role of Vice President, Neo India. Neo is an expert in Performance Marketing globally and partners Mindshare in driving integrated solutions for clients across Brand & Demand.

Speaking on the development, Amin Lakhani, COO, Mindshare South Asia said: “We at Mindshare strive to keep our clients ahead of the curve and our people agile and integrated. All these leaders have proven their abilities to deliver desired outcomes and beyond even in challenging situations. I am positive that the new structure will help us achieve maximum impact for our clients and create more value for our teams”

Added MA Parthasarathy, CEO, Mindshare South Asia: “As the industry is staring at unexpected times, it is imperative for us as an agency to be future-ready. We are delighted to have such experienced leaders within the agency, who are future-focused and skilled to deliver disruptive business thinking for our clients.”