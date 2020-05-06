Milestone Brandcom unveils OOH revival plan

05 May,2020

By A Correspondent

In an attempt to smoothen the damage that the OOH sector continues to face in India under the coronavirus threat, Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India has embarked upon multiple initiatives to future proof the group along with working closely with other DAN markets from the network to further strengthen its capabilities.

As part of these initiatives, Milestone Brandcom, the out-of-home agency from the house of DAN India, will lead the programme to augment the agency’s OOH business by adopting new technology, media insights and best practices by working closely alongside the agencies in the network and getting the best practices from other markets. Nabendu Bhattacharyya, CEO & MD – Milestone Brandcom, will spearhead the initiative. In the coming period, Bhattacharyya will be alternating between the US and India offices to introduce the best practices and learnings to DAN India in addition to catalysing Milestone Brandcom’s OOH business capabilities in the market and provide connect to its Indian businesses. Bhattacharyya will continue to report into Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network India.

Speaking on the initiative, Bhadkamkar said: “The post-Covid world will summon a new era. It will demand new ways of working and thinking across businesses. Fresh strategies will have to be charted to improve business productivity. We will have to re-invent the way we work and bring in more resilience in our businesses to embrace the disruption in the market in a post COVID scenario. Therefore, to inculcate innovation, and introduce fresh learnings and perspectives into the business, Nabendu will drive this initiative. He will continue leading Milestone Brandcom, alternating between the US and India offices.”

Commenting on his new role, Bhattacharyya said, “US controls nearly 50 per cent of the world’s ad industry. So what better than to start there, import their technologies and ideas, and use their learnings to enhance Milestone Bandcom and DAN India brands. I strongly believe that Dentsu as a network will help in the growth of India’s advertising structure and Milestone Brandcom will strengthen its position as a flagship brand of DAN India. I am also convinced that the whole world will come out of these challenging times soon and large markets like the US will accelerate economic growth faster than ever.”