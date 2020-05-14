Metro Shoes gets vocal about local manufacturing

14 May,2020

By A Correspondent

In an attempt to revive the Swadeshi campaign and embrace #AtmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Metros Shoes has showcased that it adapted ‘Make in India’ even before it was preached. Metro Shoes has been manufacturing shoes in India since 1947.

The creative has been conceptualised by Makani Creatives. Notes a communique: “The idea was to revive the Swadeshi journey that Metro Shoes had with India and urge people to adapt to the concept of ‘Make In India’.”