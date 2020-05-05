Manorama Weekly seeds a lockdown idea for citizens

By A Correspondent

Manorama Weekly has seen a record increase in copy sales during lockdown by providing free vegetable seeds along with its copies. The publication has seen a 30 per cent increase in circulation.

Notes a communique: “The Manorama weekly joined hands with the Government of Kerala to arrange seeds for thousands of people who are locked in their homes. Manorama employees themselves attached the seed packets with glue to each of these copies and brought them home safely.”

More than two lakh Manorama weekly readers are actively engaged in farming at their homes. With this initiative being a success among its audience, the weekly is planning to collaborate with the state government to come up with more sustainable ideas.