Lowe Lintas crafts new film for India Gate Basmati

19 May,2020

By A Correspondent

India Gate Basmati Rice unveiled a new campaign conceived by Lowe Lintas Delhi titled ‘India Ki Puraani Aadat’.

Said Ayush Gupta, Business Head, KRBL: “India Gate has been a part of Indian households since many years. Our baseline, ‘India ki Puraani Aadat’ says that beautifully. This is a unique angle on lockdown which belongs to the brand. The film is an ode to old habits from another old habit of India. We hope it makes you smile and gives you strength, to see this through.”.

Commenting on the campaign thought, Janmenjoy Mohanty, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas added: “India Gate is a brand that has always stood for all that is good about India. As families spend time indoors during the lockdown, they are rediscovering things they once used to do together, old habits they had always loved. The brand celebrates these ‘purani aadats’, habits that unite us and make us quintessentially Indian.”