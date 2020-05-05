Lock kiya jaaye! Sony announces KBC 12

04 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Sony Entertainment Television has announced the 12th Season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The show will be produced by StudioNEXT and the selection process will be conducted digitally, through SonyLIV.

Sony Entertainment Television will commence registrations for the 12th Season of KBC from May 9 until May 22. Anchor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan will ask one new question every night on Sony TV and users can answer it either through SMS or through Sony LIV.

Said Amit Raisinghani, Head – Business Planning and Communication, Sony Entertainment Television: “We are certainly excited to announce the 12th Season of our iconic show – Kaun Banega Crorepati. And for the first time in the history of KBC, the entire screening and selection will be managed digitally. Each time we embark on a new season of KBC, we are pleasantly surprised with the growing numbers of aspirants, which speaks volumes about the show’s popularity. This is the season of firsts and we are confident that this season will redefine the power of knowledge.”