Laqshya Media report shows opportunity for economy to make a comeback

15 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Laqshya Media Group has published a report by looking at the data of the human resources available in the green and orange zone districts. The report shows that there is opportunity for the Indian economy to make a comeback from a different starting point.

Said Alok Jalan, Managing Director, Laqshya Media Group: “The Laqshya Group always believes in the power of data. Even in these unprecedented times we see how data can show us a way forward. In the report published by Laqshya we see a lot of opportunity in the Green and Orange districts for the brands and media owners. With the opening up of the districts and the restart of production and commerce, hyper-localised advertising that are most suited to these districts needs to be looked at in earnest. So, even though major towns and cities will still take time to return to their original productive capabilities, the Green and Orange districts can start contributing to the economy.”.