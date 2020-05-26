Kotak releases song for the new normal

26 May,2020

By A Correspondent

To help prepare Indians to lead a safer, more thoughtful and empathic life as the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic is gradually lifted, Kotak Mahindra Bank announced the launch of the song – “Oh jazbati Bhaarat waasi, Mann ki Lagaam ko aaj tu kass le…Tere Charan Kamal Kaabu Mein Rakh Le”, a song that conveys the importance of slowing down, exercising restraint and learning from this crisis.

The voiceover song on an animated video has been composed by noted music composer and producer, Ram Sampath, and written and sung by Swanand Kirkire. The video has been conceptualised by Cartwheel Creative Consultancy and the animation has been designed by Plankton Collective.

Said Karthi Marshan, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Mahindra Group: “As we get ready to restart life in the new normal, our natural instinct is to resume from where we left off and revert to the way we lived our lives before the lockdown. That is likely to be very unsafe not just for us, but also our kith and kin, as well as the community at large. Through this charming and cheerful song, Kotak is sharing the message that all of us must get wiser from our learnings, and continue practicing social distancing and all the safety norms that kept us safe and alive during the lockdown. Our aim is to spread positivity and convey that while things are tough, by staying together, taking care of oneself and each other, we can overcome mankind’s biggest crisis.”