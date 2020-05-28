Khabri appoints Dushyant Kohli as COO

By A Correspondent

Khabri, the Hindi digital audio content platform, has announced the appointment of Dushyant Kohli as Chief Operating Officer. In his role, he will be responsible for spearheading the company’s business operations, overseeing expansion and contributing to the overall growth. Kohli has worked with Mamba CJSC (wamba.com), HT Mobile Solutions, Zapak Digital Entertainment , BCCL and the Indian Express. Prior to joining Khabri, he was Chief Growth Officer at nexGTv

Speaking on the appointment, Pulkit Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO, Khabri, said: “Dushyant has proved his mettle as a growth catalyst for digital media businesses. A highly accomplished professional, he has demonstrated his ability to turn emerging businesses into established brands. Over the past few years, he has excelled in various roles at various companies, and we are confident that Dushyant’s deep expertise combined with his diverse experience makes him the ideal candidate to supervise Khabri’s growth journey.”

Added Kohli: “My journey in the mobile TV/over-the-top video and entertainment space has been a learning curve. While I’ve donned many hats throughout my career, I am excited to join Khabri. After working with multiple bigger organizations, I wanted to associate myself with a startup that is addressing the gaps in OTT space in India and catering to the underserved, and Khabri came across as an ideal opportunity. The company has already carved a niche for itself as preffered audio platform in Hindi speaking markets, and I look forward to propelling the company towards its next phase of growth and brand equity.”