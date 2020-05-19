Kamdhenu Paints launches ‘Be Indian Buy Indian’ campaign

19 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Kamdhenu Paints has launched a new social media campaign titled ‘Be Indian Buy Indian’ to amplify Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of being Vocal For Local and self-reliability.

Talking about the campaign, Mr. Saurabh Agarwal, Director, Kamdhenu Limited said, “The fight against the pandemic COVID-19 is a joint effort by the government and citizens of the country. Kamdhenu Paints, as a responsible Indian Company has been doing its bit in contributing to the fight. By leveraging social media platforms to promote awareness and by standing firmly behind the government in its effort, we hope to have played our part and we will continue with our initiatives to reach out to registered painters and other needy in help”.

As lockdown guidelines are being relaxed incrementally, we must continue to cooperate with the government and care for each other as a society. With the economy suffering because of the lockdown, this is the time for us, as citizens, to listen to the appeal made by PM Modi and buy locally produced goods and services only. Kamdhenu Paints encourages everyone to follow all safety guidelines issued by the government and we will continue to stand with the government in its initiatives.