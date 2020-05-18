India Today group highlights stories of hope and courage

18 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Smile Foundation, in a campaign supported by the India Today group, will be showcasing a series of capsules from across India, highlighting stories of hope and courage of people who have been severely affected by the lockdown. According to a communique, the 10-part series that will air on India Today Television hopes to encourage the news audiences and affluent strata of the society to positively contribute towards ration distribution through Smile Foundation’s campaign ‘India Shares’.

Said Santanu Mishra, Co-Founder, and Executive Trustee, Smile Foundation: “Through this campaign our aim is to reach our goal of providing dry ration kits to 1.5 lakh families across 15 states. Since the onset of this pandemic, we have taken every possible measure to ensure that people severely affected by this lockdown are catered to. Not only have we worked on distributing ration and sanitary needs but also looked at providing tele-counseling and tele-consulting, as we are using an integrated approach to reach out to all our beneficiaries.”

Added India Today Group Vice-Chairperson Kalli Purie:“As we face this unprecedented crisis, our news channels are also playing an instrumental role in fighting the infodemic. While bringing our viewers the best on-ground coverage, world’s top experts, deep data intelligence and an extensive fact-checking unit, we also believe in driving change through positivity, hope and perseverance. Through this series we will bring you just that- inspiring stories of hope amidst a pandemic, showcasing lives of ordinary people and vulnerable communities who are braving the odds.”