In10 Media unveils new Bhojpuri channel, Filamchi

06 May,2020

In10 Media Network has announced the launch of its first regional movie channel – Filamchi – Filman Ka Laalchi, a 24×7 linear broadcast channel for Bhojpuri cinema fans across the country.

Commenting on the launch, Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, IN10 Media Network, said: “The regional entertainment landscape has seen a tremendous surge, with an increasing number of viewers preferring to consume content in their local languages. At IN10 Media Network, we see this as a great opportunity, which is in tandem with the expansion strategy for our broadcast business. With the launch of Filamchi and its exciting line-up of movies, we look forward to addressing the entertainment needs of Bhojpuri cinema fans in the country.”